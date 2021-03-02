URI preps for A10 tournament

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI Rams head to Richmond, Virginia for the Atlantic 10 tournament having lost six of the last seven games. As the No. 10 seed, Rhody hopes it can apply the lessons learned from its up-and-down regular season to make a run in the conference tournament. The Rams will be without their second leading scorer Jeremy Sheppard who is out with an injury.

Up first, URI faces No. 7 seed Dayton on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the second round live on NBCSN. The two teams split the regular season meeting, each winning at home. The Rams pulled off a memorable come-from-behind win, on Senior Night, to beat the Flyers on Feb. 16.

If the Rams can beat the Flyers, they would face No. 2 seed VCU on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals live on NBCSN. URI and VCU also split their regular season series.

If the Rams can beat VCU, they would face either No. 3 Davidson, No. 6 seed George Mason, No. 11 George Washington or No. 14 Fordham on Saturday in the semifinals at 9 p.m. live on CBSSN.

The championship game is scheduled for March 14 at 1 p.m. live on WPRI12.