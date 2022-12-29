KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – URI opens Atlantic 10 play Saturday on the road at Duquesne. Rhody will enter conference play with a 4-8 record on the season so far.

“It’s a new season. Record doesn’t matter. You’ve got a new record, kind of a fresh start, so just look to go 1-0 each games. That’s the goal,” said senior guard Malik Martin.

The Rams have not played since December 18 at Georgia State. Their non-conference finale against Milwaukee was cancelled due to COVID-19 within the Rams program.

“We had an unfortunate delay and pause in our action. I think every opportunity that presents itself, that you can control or you can’t control, you have to be ready to adjust and I think our guys did a really good job,” said head coach Archie Miller.

“The last couple of days, we’ve been focusing on us, focusing on what we need to do better as a team, focusing a lot on our principles and things we need to tighten up,” said junior guard Jalen Carey.