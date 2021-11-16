URI mourns loss of Ryan Preston, dedicates season to him

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI men’s basketball program lost a member of its community on Tuesday. Former Ram Ryan Preston was killed during a car accident in Bahrain where he was playing professional basketball.

“We’re going to dedicate today to him, tomorrow’s game to him – the rest of the season to him,” head coach David Cox said.

“He’s a young man who lived life to the fullest, and we can all learn from that. Much love to him and his family. We’re going to put on a show for him tomorrow.”

URI hosts Boston College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.