URI men’s hoops tabbed 6th in A10 preseason poll, Russell named to first team

DAYTON, OH – FEBRUARY 11: Fatts Russell #1 of the Rhode Island Rams tries to drive to the basket while defended by Dwayne Cohill #35 of the Dayton Flyers in the first half of a game at UD Arena on February 11, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 81-67. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, the Atlantic 10 released its men’s basketball preseason poll as well as its all conference teams and the University of Rhode Island was well represented. Senior guard Fatts Russell was one of six players in the league to be named to the preseason first team. As a team, URI was picked to finish in sixth place.

2020-21 Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll

1. Richmond (19) – 380

2. Saint Louis (7) – 364

3. Dayton (2) – 318

4. St. Bonaventure – 307

5. Duquesne – 278

6. Rhode Island – 246

7. Davidson – 229

8. Massachusett – 192

9. VCU – 175

10. George Mason – 133

11. George Washington – 113

12. Saint Joseph’s – 85

13. La Salle – 80

14. Fordham – 40

Rhode Island is set to participate in the virtual A10 media week on Thursday. Stick with 12Sports for the latest on the Rhody Rams.