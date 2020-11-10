URI men’s hoops tabbed 6th in A10 preseason poll, Russell named to first team

On Tuesday morning, the Atlantic 10 released its men’s basketball preseason poll as well as its all conference teams and the University of Rhode Island was well represented. Senior guard Fatts Russell was one of six players in the league to be named to the preseason first team. As a team, URI was picked to finish in sixth place.
2020-21 Atlantic 10 Preseason Poll
1. Richmond (19) – 380
2. Saint Louis (7) – 364
3. Dayton (2) – 318
4. St. Bonaventure – 307
5. Duquesne – 278
6. Rhode Island – 246
7. Davidson – 229
8. Massachusett – 192
9. VCU – 175
10. George Mason – 133
11. George Washington – 113
12. Saint Joseph’s – 85
13. La Salle – 80
14. Fordham – 40
Rhode Island is set to participate in the virtual A10 media week on Thursday. Stick with 12Sports for the latest on the Rhody Rams.