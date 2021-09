URI men’s basketball releases A10 schedule

Rhode Island’s Antwan Walker, left, and Ishmael Leggett dance in celebration during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The 2021-22 Rhode Island men’s basketball Atlantic 10 schedule was released on Thursday. The full slate is below.

Dec. 30 – Dayton – CBSSN

Jan. 2 – La Salle – ESPN+

Jan. 5 – at George Mason – ESPN+

Jan. 8 – at Davidson – CBSSN

Jan. 12 – Saint Joseph’s – ESPN+

Jan. 15 – at Massachusetts – NBC Universal Platforms

Jan. 22 – George Washington – NBC Universal Platforms

Jan. 25 – Richmond – CBSSN

Jan. 28 – at Dayton – ESPN

Feb. 2 – at Fordham ESPN+

Feb. 5 – Massachusetts – ESPN+

Feb. 8 – at VCU – CBSSN

Feb. 12 – Davidson – ESPN

Feb. 19 – at George Washington – ESPN+

Feb. 22 – at St. Bonaventure – ESPN+

Feb. 26 – Duquesne – NBC Universal Platforms

March 2 – Saint Louis – ESPN+

March 5 – at Saint Joseph’s – ESPN