URI men’s basketball A10 opener PPD

by: Morey Hershgordon
(WPRI) – URI’s Atlantic 10 opener scheduled for Thursday night at home against Dayton has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. There is no makeup date yet for the game.
The Atlantic 10 has revised its COVID forfeiture policy ahead of conference play for @A10WBB and @A10MBBAdditionally, game postponements for the opening days of conference play have been announced:https://t.co/aCm4yEOtXm pic.twitter.com/6s7vn6dV01— Atlantic10Conference (@atlantic10) December 28, 2021
