KINGSTON (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island football program continues to make history week after week. The No. 18 ranked Rams defeated No. 9 Delaware 22-15 to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2001.

URI is eyeing the FCS playoffs, a place the Rams haven’t been since 1985. The Rams will look to keep their win streak rolling next Saturday at Towson.