KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – URI defeated Stony Brook 74-64 on Tuesday – it’s the Rams’ first win of the season and first under new head coach Archie Miller.

Archie Miller has his first win at #URI 74-64 over Stony Brook.



Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn in the tunnel to congratulate his head coach. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/jxk7BrzSej — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 16, 2022

Ish Leggett had a game-high 18 points. Louis Hutchinson added 15 for the Rams.

Before the game, the team announced guard Brayon Freeman would not dress in a coach’s decision.

Brayon Freeman won’t play tonight.



On Saturday I noticed poor body language, sitting on bench when entire team was up (📸) and even went to locker room at one point. #URI @wpri12



Strong statement made by Archie Miller. pic.twitter.com/OiskMlioIB — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 15, 2022

Archie Miller addressing Brayon Freeman’s status. Expects him back for the trip to Cayman: pic.twitter.com/3pGeODwR9B — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 16, 2022

Rhody (1-2) is headed to play in the Cayman Islands Classic. The Rams open play against Kansas State on Monday, Nov. 21.