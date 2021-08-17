URI football hopes to ride momentum from Spring season into the Fall

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The URI football team knocked off two nationally ranked teams in just three games during a shortened spring season due to COVID, but the experience a only a handful of months ago should pay off now.

The Rams held their first intrasquad scrimmage of training camp on Tuesday. The defense looked sharp, the offense still needs fine-tuning. 12Sports reporter Rosie Langello has more from Meade Stadium.

URI’s first game of the year is Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. at home against in-state foe Bryant.