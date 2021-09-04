URI football dominates Bryant in front of sold out crowd

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Rhode Island and Bryant met for just the second time ever this Saturday to kick off their respective football seasons.

It was a sellout crowd at Meade Stadium for the in-state showdown.

The last meeting between the two teams was in 2002 when Bryant was still a Division II program. URI won that one 28-0.

Rhody was a heavy favorite this year and showed exactly why. The Rams dominated again 45-21.

“It was a good outing. Obviously, when you look at it, you know, I mean, it was an expectation that we should win that football game,” said Rhode Island head coach Jim Fleming. “We’ve got a standard of where we are and now it’s our job, all of us, to better our best and continue to improve and get ready for CAA play.”