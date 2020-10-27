URI football announces Spring schedule, opens at in-state foe Bryant

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – It’s official. There will be springtime college football in the Ocean State.

According to a press release Tuesday afternoon, the University of Rhode Island football program will play seven games beginning in February. The Rams open the season at in-state foe Bryant on Saturday Feb. 27. This meeting will mark the first time the two have faced each other since 2002. This is the first season of a 10-year, home-and-home deal between the programs.

URI will then have a week off before it begins its six-game conference slate. This year, the CAA is dividing the conference into a North and South division. URI will face the six other teams in the North division one time.

At the end of the regular season, the team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship playoffs. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.

The full schedule is below. The start times are still TBD.

Feb. 27 at Bryant

March 13 at Villanova

March 20 at Albany

March 27 vs. Delaware

April 3 vs. New Hampshire

April 10 vs. Maine

April 17 at Stony Brook