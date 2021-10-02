URI football 4-0 for first time since 2001

KINGSTON (WPRI) – The University of Rhode Island football team achieved something Saturday that they have not done since 2001. The Rams are off to a 4-0 start, and the fourth win did not come easy.

URI hosted CAA rival Stony Brook at Meade Stadium Saturday afternoon and it was a battle all the way through. The score was locked at 20 down to the final seconds of regulation. The Rams missed a field goal to win it as time expired.

URI pulled off the win in overtime with quarterback Kasim Hill finding tight end Caleb Warren for the go-ahead score.

Wow what a win from @RhodyFootball!! 4-0 for the first time since 2001. @wpri12

pic.twitter.com/w1ETF0jGUc — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) October 2, 2021

The Rams defense came up with a big stop in the red zone on fourth-and-1 to close it out. URI won 27-20.