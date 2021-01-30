URI falls flat in second half in loss at Dayton

(WPRI) – David Cox termed the first half of Saturday’s game at Dayton as “almost a perfect half.” The Rams controlled the pace, hit shots, played tough defense and turned the ball over only three times. It amounted to a 32-29 lead at the break. For as good as the first 20 minutes was, the second was equally as bad. The Flyers blitzed Rhody 15-0 out of the gates to blow past the Rams for a decisive 67-56 win. Jeremy Sheppard scored 16 points to the lead URI and Makhel Mitchell added 12.

Star point guard Fatts Russell played only 19 minutes and was hampered by injury. The 19 minutes was the lowest in his career since he became a starter as a sophomore in the 2018-19 season.

On 15-0 run for Dayton to start second half:



"Shots didn't fall, that happens but when that happens our defense has to go to another level and it didn't." – Cox — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 30, 2021

#URI is 18 games in. They've avoided a pause and have practiced since the summer. Not many in the country can say that. Yet when asked about the challenges of not having Fatts, David Cox's answer still confuses me:



"We had to rely on basically new guys to run the system." — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 30, 2021

With the loss, URI drops to 9-9 overall and 6-5 in the Atlantic 10. URI hosts VCU on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.