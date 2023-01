(WPRI) – URI dropped its second straight Atlantic 10 game on Tuesday night. The Rams were handled by the Richmond Spiders 64-57.

The Rams trailed 9-0 immediately and were playing catch-up the entire night. Rhody’s record is now 6-12 overall and 2-4 in the league. URI hosts George Mason on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Ryan Center.