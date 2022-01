DAYTON, Ohio – Rhode Island lost its third-straight game Friday night, falling 53-51 at Dayton.

The Rams trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half.

Toumani Camara had a game-high 18 points for Dayton. Makhi Mitchell led the Rams with 12 points and 11 rebounds. With the loss, the Rams drop below .500 in Atlantic 10 play.

URI’s next game is on Wednesday at Fordham.