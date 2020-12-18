URI drops A10 opener at home to Davidson

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – URI fell to Davidson at home on Friday night, 67-58, in the Atlantic 10 opener. The Rams built leads in the early parts of both the first and second halves, but couldn’t sustain their hot shooting for each 20 minute stanza. Davidson controlled the pace and tempo with their stiff defense and crafty offense for long stretches of the game. Carter Collins poured in 22 points, Hyungjung Lee chipped in 16 and Kellen Grady had 11.

For URI, Malik Martin had a career-high 20 points including four triples. Makhel Mitchell was the only other Ram in double figures with 12 points. Star Fatts Russell was held to five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

David Cox said mental fatigue on D played key role in Rams loss to Davidson



“You’ve got to be locked in the entire time you’re out there on the floor and you can’t let your offense affect your defense. I thought at some points during the game our offense did affect our defense.” pic.twitter.com/pTfoSL13PJ — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 19, 2020

The Rams will be off until Dec. 30 when they host St. Bonaventure. They’ll wrap up their three-game homestand to open conference play on Jan. 3 against Saint Joseph’s at 4:30 p.m.