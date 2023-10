KINGSTON (WPRI) — URI’s football team improved to 3-2 with an interstate win over Bryant on Saturday, 49-26. Rams quarterback Kasim Hill threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns, his only blemish being an interception. His biggest target was Marquis Buchanan, who reeled in nine catches for 111 yards.

Bryant quarterback Zevi Eckhaus threw for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Bulldogs fall to 2-3.