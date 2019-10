The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team defeated Rhode Island College Saturday night at the Ryan Center, 93-55, in an exhibition game. Fatts Russell flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Sophomore forward Tyrese Martin poured in a game-high 22 points for the Rams.

URI hosts LIU on Nov. 5 in the season opener at 7 p.m.