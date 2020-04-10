URI continues reload, lands talented wing Tres Berry

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – A busy Spring keeps getting busier for David Cox and his staff. On Friday, Rhode Island landed its fourth commitment in the last month when Norance Tres Berry, a 3-star recruit from Cleveland, TN verbally committed to play for the Rams.

“It feels great,” Berry told Eyewitness Sports shortly after making the announcement on his social media pages. “I’m just excited to see what me and the team can do this year.”

Berry was a highly coveted prospect turning down offers from West Virginia, Auburn, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and more because of the instant connection he formed with the coaching staff.

“It felt like family. It felt like I was supposed to be there.”

Berry visited URI’s campus in late January and attended the Rams’ win at home against VCU. The atmosphere that night of a near sold out crowd at the Ryan Center, and the program’s winning culture he says, was a big reason why he wanted to join the team.

“I’m really looking forward too it. The fans have (a lot of) energy. That’s what really stood out to me.”

The 6-foot-4 guard is best described as an athletic, defensive-minded wing. He has elite measurables with a 6’10 wingspan which allows him to defend multiple positions. Throw in an improved and expanded offensive game and Cox has once again found the right fit for his program.

“Bigger guard than the ones they have,” Berry said when asked about the way Cox and assistant coach TJ Buchanan see him fitting into their system. “Come in and shoot, handle the ball, and defend. Do everything for them.”

But the best trait Berry possesses? His confidence.

“I’m a dog. I’m a go-getter. If you’re in front of me I’m going at you, it doesn’t matter. That’s why I feel like I’m a great fit for Rhode Island.”

He is the third player to commit in the Class of 2020 joining guards Elijah Wood and Ishmael Leggett. The Rams have also found success via the transfer market. Malik Martin will have two years of eligibility left after starting his career at UNC Charlotte. The younger brother of former Rhody star Hassan Martin was a Conference USA all-defensive team selection this past season. Maryland transfers and former top-rated recruits Makhi and Makhel Mitchell committed on March 30.

Fueled by long, rangy athletic wings, heady guard play and a solid interior presence, the building blocks are in place. Rhode Island should have a good chance at sustained success in the coming years.