KINGSTON (WPRI) – As expected on Thursday night, URI men’s basketball handled in-state Johnson & Whales, 109-56, in an exhibition game at the Ryan Center.

Five players finished in double figures led by 22 points from Antwan Walker.

Rhody opens its season on Tuesday night at home against Boston University. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.

First in-person look at #URI this year.



They open Tuesday here vs. Boston U. pic.twitter.com/8BiA5yAuuu — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) November 4, 2021