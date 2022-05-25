NORTH KINGSTOWN (WPRI) – The URI basketball team took some time away from workouts Wednesday to pitch in for a good cause.

The Rams helped raise money for the Hasbro Children’s Hospital on Dunkin’ Donuts National Ice Coffee Day.

“For the players, more than anything, they are great when they interact with the people. It always gives people a different side to see,” said new head coach Archie Miller.

Miller has been busy filling up his roster with six new recruits committing to Kingston. He still has two open spots to fill when the recruiting window opens again May 28.

“The first thing to dig in on is the person, the background and fabric. Do they fit the mold of student? Do they fit that mold of kid? Are they about winning?” Miller said. “From a basketball perspective, experience talent and upside that can be developed.”