URI adds No. 13 Wisconsin to schedule

(WPRI/AP) — The University of Rhode Island Men’s basketball team will travel to Madison, W.I. on Wednesday to face the 13th ranked Badgers at 4:30pm on the Big Ten Network.
12 sports reporter Morey Hershgordon was one of the first to break the news.
Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.
The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.