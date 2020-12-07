URI adds No. 13 Wisconsin to schedule

(WPRI/AP) — The University of Rhode Island Men’s basketball team will travel to Madison, W.I. on Wednesday to face the 13th ranked Badgers at 4:30pm on the Big Ten Network.

12 sports reporter Morey Hershgordon was one of the first to break the news.

Source tells me #URI is going to Madison on Wednesday to play defending Big 10 champion Wisconsin. — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 7, 2020

Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.

The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.