URI adds No. 13 Wisconsin to schedule

Sports

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/AP) — The University of Rhode Island Men’s basketball team will travel to Madison, W.I. on Wednesday to face the 13th ranked Badgers at 4:30pm on the Big Ten Network.

12 sports reporter Morey Hershgordon was one of the first to break the news.

Wisconsin’s men’s basketball game with No. 25 Louisville scheduled for Wednesday was postponed. Wisconsin officials say the schools are trying to arrange a date to make the game up later in the season.

The announcement comes four days after Louisville announced it was pausing team-related activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing measures within its program. That already caused Louisville to cancel a scheduled Dec. 4 home game with UNC Greensboro.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams