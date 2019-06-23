UConn, Dan Hurley likely returning to Big East

It appears UConn is reportedly heading back to the Big East. First reported by Daily News, all signs are pointing toward the Huskies leaving the American Athletic Conference and joining their former conference. The Huskies are led by former URI head coach, Dan Hurley, which means meeting his former in-state rival Ed Cooley could happen twice a year.

The move has not been confirmed by the Big East or by UConn, however there are reports of a Big East press conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday to announce UConn’s conference shift.