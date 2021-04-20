U.S. Senior Open to return to Newport CC in 2024

NEWPORT (WPRI) – On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association announced that the U.S. Senior Open Championship will return to Newport Country Club in 2024. The dates of the 2024 U.S. Senior Open will be June 27-30.

This will be the fifth USGA championship to be held at Newport Country Club, which hosted the inaugural U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur championships in 1895.

Newport Country Club will become the sixth club to have held a U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, U.S. Amateur and U.S. Senior Open. The other clubs to have hosted those four USGA championships are Cherry Hills Country Club, in Cherry Hills Village, Colo.; Hazeltine National Golf Club, in Chaska, Minn.; Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club; Pinehurst Resort & Country Club, in Village of Pinehurst, N.C.; and Winged Foot Golf Club, in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

12Sports’ anchor Morey Hershgordon caught up with Bill Andrade about the news.