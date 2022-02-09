(WPRI) – Despite going through offseason hip surgery, five months of rehab and returning to the ice this year, goaltender Tuukka Rask called it a career Wednesday afternoon.

The winningest goalie in Boston Bruins history (308) gave it one final go last month when he signed a one-year contract. He made his season debut Jan. 13 and went on to play just three games after that but has been out since after a setback.

“Today is a day that I hoped would never come. But now that it’s here, I feel I owe it to everyone to hear it from me,” Rask wrote in a statement. “When I made the decision to have surgery on my hip last summer, I did so knowing that the road to recovery would be challenging. I also knew it was something I would have to do if I wanted to give myself a chance to play my best hockey again.

“The rehab, the workouts, the practices – all of it was with the intention of getting back to where I needed to be to help my teammates win games and make another run at a Stanley Cup.”

Rask spent his entire 15 year pro career with the Bruins organization. He won a Stanley Cup in 2011 as the backup to Tim Thomas and then led the franchise to the Cup finals in 2013 and 2019 where it lost to Chicago and St. Louis. In 2014 he was won the Vezina Trophy.

“Over these last few weeks, I’ve realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expect of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve.

“Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey.”

