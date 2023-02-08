KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Maye Toure had 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading Rhode Island to its eleventh-straight win Wednesday night 64-47 over George Washington.
The Lady Rams are on the road Sunday at VCU.
by: Taylor Begley
