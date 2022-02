WARWICK (WPRI) – The CCRI men defeated Bunker Hill 104-86 Wednesday night in a week where the Knights saw themselves ranked sixth in the NJCAA Divison III national poll.

The team, made up of many local stars, improved to 18-3 with this latest win.

Theo Jadotte led the way with a career-high 36 points in the win. Former Chariho Charger Levi King had 17 points. East Providence graduate Mitchel Noresca had 12 points.