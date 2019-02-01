Tom Brady talks being part of winning culture

ATLANTA (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots count down the days before the Big Game, quarterback Tom Brady discusses what it’s like being part of a winning franchise that is among several other successful teams in New England.

“That’s pretty cool, I think that being in Boston for the last 19 years, I just, you follow all these teams like the Red Sox and the Bruins and all that they’ve accomplished, its just become such a great area,” Brady said. “It’s not just Boston, it’s the whole New England area.”

In the above video, Brady reflects on winning five championship wins and what it’s like to be a part of a “winning culture.”