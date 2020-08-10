Tolman’s Devin Ward hoping to reach highest level of college football

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island has started to make it’s mark the the highest level of college football, with three Hendricken Hawks committing to Power-5 programs. Tolman junior Devin Ward is hoping to join that group and his performance at the recent Elite Underclassman Camp in Delaware was his introduction to the national stage.

“There were a lot of big boys like me and it was just good to go down there and be part of something so big, and great,” Ward said. “And I just want to grind and get better and definitely, I got better when I was there.”

Ward is hoping the Tigers get the chance to play this season, so recruiters can see the progress he has made this Summer. And his coach has high expectations for his Lineman.

“If we have a season and I’m praying that we do, he’s just going to dominate the state,” said Tolman Head Coach Jason DeLawrence.

“He’s come light years from where he started, it’s only his second, or it’s going to be his third year of playing football and he’s come so much. He’s going to be one of the best, if not the best player in the state.”