Toka Kahn Clary preps for biggest fight of his life

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- — Race Thompson set career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Al Durham added 19 points, and Indiana beat Providence 79-58 on Monday in the relocated Maui Invitational.

Thompson scored with 9:50 remaining in the first half to give Indiana a 19-9 lead, and the Hoosiers held a double-digit lead the rest of the way. Durham closed the first half with two free throws for a 37-24 advantage.