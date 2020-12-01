PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – In today’s sports landscape, games and matches are getting cancelled left and right. By the same token some are being scheduled last minute to fill those open holes.
Pawtucket native and local boxer Toka Kahn Clary is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday Dec. 12 in Las Vegas on ESPN.
Toka Kahn Clary preps for biggest fight of his life
