Toka Kahn Clary preps for biggest fight of his life

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – In today’s sports landscape, games and matches are getting cancelled left and right. By the same token some are being scheduled last minute to fill those open holes.
Pawtucket native and local boxer Toka Kahn Clary is gearing up for the biggest fight of his life against Shakur Stevenson on Saturday Dec. 12 in Las Vegas on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams