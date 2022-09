(WPRI) – The quartet of high school football games on Thursday night in the Ocean State brought plenty of fireworks. East Providence beat St. Rays at home 29-22. Shea edged Barrington at home 15-14. Woonsocket went to South County and held down South Kingstown 19-14. And Pilgrim went on the road and handled Mt. Hope 24-9.

🍟 The Wendy’s Friday Night Blitz 🍟



🏈 Highlights from RI & SE MASS

🏟 Live analysis w/ @EricRueb

🎤 Coach Mic’d Up

🎶 Band of the Week

📺 11:15p on @WPRI12 w/ @taylormbegley & @SamKnoxTV pic.twitter.com/XfV6dhQusO — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) September 9, 2022