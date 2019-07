Bishop Hendricken grad Thomas Pannone returned to pitch at McCoy stadium for the first time since his high school state championship game, but this time as a pro. Pannone is currently with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, part of the Toronto Blue Jays Organization.

Pannone pitched 5 innings, one earned run, and five strike outs, leading the Bisons to a 10-6 win over Pawtucket.