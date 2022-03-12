PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – It was an emotional night for high school hockey on Friday. Both Bishop Hendricken and East Greenwich players had heavy hearts after the news of Matt Dennison’s passing.

Hendricken had the chance to sweep the series and win the Division I title after a dramatic 4-3 overtime win Thursday.

East Greenwich struck first with a goal by Colin Walsh. Hendricken answered right back. Alex Guiliano knotted it at 1-1 in the first period.

The Hawks took control in the third, winning 5-2.

Last year’s co-champion gets the celebration it has been waiting three years for. The seniors knew a fan was watching from above.

“I just want to say, this one was for Matt. I know he’s looking down, watching this game,” said Michael Soscia. “That one was for him.”