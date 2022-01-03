Third A10 opener postponed due to COVID for URI

WPRI.com
by: Morey Hershgordon
(WPRI) – For the third time this year, the Atlantic 10 opener for Rhode Island men’s basketball has been postponed. The latest is Wednesday’s date at George Mason.
#URI can’t catch a break. Third time the #A10 opener has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/FJoQhQtG41— Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) January 3, 2022
The next matchup on the A10 slate is on Saturday at Davidson.