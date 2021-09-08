The Wednesday before: Pats prep for Miami, Mac Jones speaks to the media for the first time since being named starter

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks to Mac Jones #10 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots are four days out from the start of their 2021 campaign and preparations for the season opener against Miami are underway.

This roster is completely different on both sides of the ball than the one that went 7-9 a season ago. That includes two former Dolphins on defense, Davon Godchaux and Kyle Van Noy, who both spoke with the media Wednesday.

“Being around Tua, Tua’s a good guy. I got to know him well over the year that I was with him and I think his growth in one year is a lot. Just, the progressions of his reads, just a really good football player, and he’s getting great coaching,” Van Noy said.

Godchaux said that a key for the defense will be stopping Miami’s run game, something the Patriots defense struggled with in 2020.

“Stop the run to have some fun,” Godchaux said, a mantra he picked up from LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

It’s not just Godchaux and Van Noy who are familiar with this Dolphins team. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was on Belichick’s staff in New England from 2008 to 2018.

Belichick was asked about his rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, and the biggest challenges he will face starting his first NFL game. Belichick responded, “I don’t know. We’ll see. There’s a lot of things that happen in a football game.”

“Mac has a lot of strengths, but we’re working on a whole different level than what he was at. We’ll see how it goes in the NFL,” Belichick said.

Jones will be speaking to the media this afternoon for the first time since being named the Patriots starting quarterback.

This story will continue to be updated.