The return of the Governor’s Cup: URI and Brown University to face off Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee hosted a press conference in front of the state house Tuesday to promote Rhode Island’s 105th annual Governor’s Cup between Brown University and the University of Rhode Island. 

He was joined by both team’s head coaches, and student athletes from each team. Both teams said they’re excited to face off once again after last year’s Governors Cup was cancelled due to COVID protocols. The game will take place this Saturday, September 18th, and will be the official unveiling of the new turf field at Richard Gouse Field, Browns home stadium.

