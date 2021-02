SMITHFIELD (WPRI) - Bryant men's basketball pulled off one of the more incredible comebacks of the 2020-21 college season on Friday night. The Bulldogs trailed by 12 with 6:34 to go but closed the game on a 16-1 run to shock LIU at home 63-60.

With the win, Bryant improved to 14-5, 10-4 in the Northeast Conference and locked up a top two finish in the league. By clinching at worst the No. 2 seed, that guarantees the Bulldogs will host the program's first ever NEC Semifinal on March 6.