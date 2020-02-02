WATCH: The Rock kicks off the Super Bowl as only he can

1  of  2
MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — If you want to pump up the people before the biggest game in American sports, you turn to the people’s champion. 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson kicked off Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast with a cold open designed to get viewers engaged in the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

“The most electrifying man in entertainment” has a strong connection to Miami – playing on a national championship winning University of Miami team before making the transition to professional wrestling.

You can check out The Rock’s segment below:

