BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

THE BIG GAME: Yianni Kourakis and Morey Hershgordon preview Super Bowl LV | Complete Coverage »

WATCH LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs landing in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Big Game

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to land in Tampa on Saturday, just more than 24 hours before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs started boarding their planes in Kansas City around 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in the middle of a blustery snowstorm. Their planes had to be de-iced before they could take off.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City spread out on two planes for their trip to Tampa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most of the players and coaches, including HC Andy Reid, are on the first plane,” Schefter said in a tweet. “The second plane is for additional essential staff and some players.”

The Chiefs are expected to land in Tampa around 4:30 p.m. ET.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams