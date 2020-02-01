Twin River expecting big crowds for Super Bowl bets even without Patriots

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Super Bowl is just a couple days away, and even though the New England Patriots are not one of the contenders this year, Twin River Casino Hotel said it is still expecting big business this weekend.

Craig Sculos, vice president and general manager of Twin River Casino Hotel, said without the Patriots in the Super Bowl, the sports betting atmosphere has changed.

“Last year, we had a lot of folks that were casual players,” Sculos said. “They just wanted to get a bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. It was a lot of emotion. This year, it’s more of the mental side of it…head versus heart.”

Despite this, he still expects to see an uptick in bettors leading up to Sunday, adding that when the Patriots do make it to the Super Bowl, most fans tend to stay home and watch.

“Super Bowl tends to generate anywhere from 20 to 50 or even 60 percent more business, both in foot traffic and revenue,” he said. “It’s the Super Bowl. It’s the biggest event in sports, so we’re anticipating a good crowd.”

He said Twin River has increased staffing this weekend to better accommodate those who want to place their bets.

Sculos said so far, the bets on either team are close to even. Nearly 52 percent of people have placed their bet on the Kansas City Chiefs, while 48 percent chose the San Francisco 49ers.

But, it’s not just in-person betting Twin River is looking forward to this Super Bowl Sunday.

Sculos said they’re also interested to see how much revenue the new sports betting app will generate.

In its first year, Target 12 reported the app has received numerous complaints about various glitches with the app, including log-in issues, problems finding their accounts and geo-locating problems. The app launched at the beginning of the NFL season last September, making this Super Bowl the first it will be up and running.