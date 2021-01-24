Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WPRI) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

It’s the first time ever a team will play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs will look to win back-to-back Super Bowls. The last time that happened was during the 03′ and 04′ season when the New England Patriots won with Tom Brady.

Ain’t this what they’ve been waitin' for? pic.twitter.com/b3ZRFq1kfx — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 25, 2021

WE'RE GOING BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fVfCJNQhkr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

From ESPN Stats & Info: Tom Brady to play in his 10th Super Bowl and he will start in his 4th Super Bowl in the last five seasons. It’s also his 3rd since turning 40, no other quarterback has started a Super Bowl in his 40s. He’s 33-11 overall in his playoff career.