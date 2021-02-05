The Big Game’s on 12: Brady, Mahomes, set for Sunday showdown in Tampa

(Top photos by Stacy Revere/Michael Reaves/Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Can Tom Brady create magic once again and earn a seventh ring with a new team? Or will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs storm into Bucs territory and secure their second straight title?

All will be answered this Sunday night.

This won’t be the first time the Chiefs and Bucs go head-to-head at Raymond James Stadium this season. In Week 12, Kansas City walked away with a 27-24 victory behind WR Tyreek Hill’s 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Brady and the Bucs have won seven straight games since then.

It’s an intriguing matchup, pitting arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game against his heir apparent, who one could argue is the best player in the game right now.

Prior to the game, there will be a tribute to front-line health care workers and other essential personnel for their tireless work during the ongoing pandemic.

The NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers from around the country to attend the game in person. Seventy-six of those are from New England and will be flown to Florida by Patriots owner Robert Kraft on board the team’s plane.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter The Weeknd will be performing this year’s halftime show.

