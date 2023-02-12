EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Probably the most common question on everyone’s lips over the past few days: Who do you think will win the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet Sunday night to decide who gets to take home the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on FOX Providence.

We asked the 12 Sports team to offer their predictions for the big game:

Philadelphia will dominant on both sides of the line. Their ability to tailor their offense to the defense’s weaknesses is unlike any we saw this year in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes won the regular season MVP, but Jalen Hurts gets the last laugh as he will take home Super Bowl MVP.

Eagles 26 – Chiefs 23

Philly is the more complete team, but I believe Mahomes’ talent will be the difference. We’ll talk about him winning this Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain as an example of why he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks ever when all is said and done. Mahomes will also win MVP.

Chiefs 31 – Eagles 28

Since Philly is healthy, I think they come out on top. Mahomes and the Chiefs will keep it close, but the Eagles will finish the job.

Eagles 31 – Chiefs 27