Super Bowl LIII special for McCourty twins

ATLANTA (WPRI) — Identical twin brothers Devin and Jason McCourty may look alike, but they’ve had very different careers in the NFL.

Devin is no stranger to making a deep run in the playoffs, this being his ninth year with the Patriots.

On the other hand, this is Jason’s first Super Bowl appearance. He said he is excited to be in Atlanta not only with the team, but with his brother too.

“Six or seven years ago I would have been on vacation at this time, drinking and enjoying the time, so right now I feel pretty good with the opportunity to play in the Super Bowl,” Jason said. “This is the best I’ve felt this late into the season in January in my entire career.”

Jason was previously a member of the Cleveland Browns and Tennesee Titans and had never seen a playoff game until this year, except to cheer on Devin.

Devin said while he is Super Bowl seasoned, this one is special to him.

“I would just talk about playing Pop Warner football and having fun and I never would’ve imagined being able to play together on this platform, playing in the Super Bowl together, with the same kind of mentality,” Devin said.

