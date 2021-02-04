Super Bowl Countdown: What’s happening in Tampa on Thursday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re now just days away from Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the city is absolutely buzzing with excitement and activity. J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live at 10 a.m. to break down what’s happening in Tampa on Thursday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to arrive in Tampa Thursday afternoon. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will welcome him at Tampa International Airport, and the two will host a news conference together ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t set to arrive in Tampa until Saturday, fans of the team are already here and ready to cheer on their team. For fans who aren’t going to the game, Daisy Ruth will be live at a bar in St. Petersburg that’s home to a large Chiefs fanbase.

And Tampa isn’t just preparing for the game itself – preparations are also underway for the flyover happening right before the Big Game. Gabrielle Shirley will be live at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to learn more about what to expect from the flyover.

And as a reminder, the NFL Super Bowl Experience is back open Thursday and will once again allow a limited amount of walk-ups. The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

8 On Your Side is Your Official Bucs Station and will stream live every day at 10 a.m. ET to break down what’s happening in our area ahead of the big game. Our live updates will run through Saturday so you can stay updated all week on the latest Super Bowl news.

J.B. Biunno and Avery Cotton will be live every morning with details on all the Super Bowl-related events and activities in our area. Gabrielle Shirley and Daisy Ruth will join them live from out in the community to show how Tampa is transforming into a championship host town. Starting Wednesday, Meteorologist Amanda Holly will also join the stream to help look ahead to the forecast for Sunday’s game.

Once you’ve caught up on everything happening in Tampa Bay for the day, make sure to check back at 1 p.m. ET when J.B. Biunno will also join “Big Game Bound” to bring you the latest news and analysis ahead of the Super Bowl.