EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Super Bowl LVIII is just 100 days away, and this year you can watch the game on WPRI 12!

CBS is broadcasting the NFL championship from Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024, with announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

Grammy-winning artist Usher is scheduled to perform the halftime show.

Catch New England Nation every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence, and subscribe to the 12 Sports newsletter for all the latest NFL updates as game day approaches.