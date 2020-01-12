Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 10

Shovelers needed to clear stands ahead of Packers vs.

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) — The latest forecast calls for less snow in the Green Bay area and the Packers have scaled back the number of shovelers needed to prepare Lambeau Field Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

350 people are now needed, down from the original call of 700, to remove any snow that falls in the stadium bowl. Those interested are asked to report to the Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field’s west side, with temporary parking available in Lot 6 starting at 6:00 am Sunday.

Shovelers need to be at least 18 years old and will receive $12 per hour, with payment to be made immediately upon completion of their work. The Packers will provide shovels to all who come to help.

The Packers are set to host the Seahawks in Sunday’s second game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com