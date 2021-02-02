RI field hospital nurse one of 75 New England health care workers to attend the big game

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Holley Tucker received the surprise of a lifetime last week.

The Scituate resident and manager at one of the state’s field hospitals learned Friday that she was one of 76 New Englanders invited to attend Super LV in Tampa this Sunday.

#VIDEONOW It's a phone call Holley Tucker will never forget! Check out the moment The Rhode Island Lifespan Field Hospital manager found out @Patriots organization is taking her to #SuperBowlLV; full story at 4 @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fc9cVw80JD — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) February 2, 2021

Tucker and 75 other health care workers from all six New England states were invited by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

“It’s an honor for us to celebrate these health care workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of vaccines,” Kraft said in a statement. “We hope that in doing so, others are also encouraged to get vaccinated as they are able.”

Last month, the NFL announced they were inviting approximately 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to the game as a way to thank and honor them for their service throughout the pandemic.

“We want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the health care heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us,” Kraft said.

Tucker, who has worked at several of Lifespan’s hospitals throughout the pandemic including the field hospital in Providence, said while the past year hasn’t been easy, this reward was unexpected.

“I had no idea,” Tucker said. “I was totally overcome by every emotion … I can’t believe it.”

“It’s been a really challenging year, it’s really pushed us to our limits,” she continued.

Tucker and the other selected health care workers will board the Patriots plane and head to Tampa Sunday morning.

Once they arrive, the health care workers will attend the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert, which is being headlined by Miley Cyrus.

Tucker said while she’s been to a Patriots play-off game, she never expected she would see a Super Bowl.

When asked who she’s rooting for, the Patriots fan said it’s tough call, but she will always have love for Tom Brady.

“He’s a very talented quarterback,” she said. “He’s won six Super Bowls for us, so how can you be mad? Both quarterbacks are very talented and both teams are very talented, so I’m excited to watch them both play. I think they both have a lot to prove as one starts his career and one ends his career. Either way, it’s going to be a fantastic game.”

Tucker also told 12 News this Friday is her birthday. She said this is one of the best birthday presents she’s ever received.