RI bar restrictions impact on the Big Game

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Big Game is this weekend, but one of the best places to watch sports in Rhode Island remains closed.

As of Friday, capacity at restaurants in the state rose to 50% and up to eight people and two households can now dine together, but bar seating is still off-limits.

“The bar is where you’re going to make all your money and the bar is the complete focal point of the establishment,” Lucky’s Bar and Grill Owner William Lewis said.

In Massachusetts bar seating is permitted, and while capacity is only 25% now, that number will increase to 40% on Monday, the day after the Big Game.

Owner of Dublin Rose in Seekonk Tyler Almeida said despite having the bar available, things are still not what he’s used to.

“We’re still maintaining six feet distance between the guests, so our seating at the bar is extremely limited,” he said. “We can only accommodate so many people.”

Almeida said that in case things don’t go back to normal, Dublin Rose is making some changes for the spring and summer months.

“We’re going to be extending our outdoor patio,” he said. “In addition to that, we’re going to be building a bar too.”

Back at Lucky’s, Lewis is hoping the vaccine helps move things along.

Both bar owners say they’re thankful for the business they do have and they’re taking everything one day at a time.