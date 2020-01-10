Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Ravens, Jackson launch playoff run against underdog Titans

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP) — The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens have home-field advantage and Lamar Jackson on their side when they open their playoff run against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

The Ravens bring a 12-game winning streak and the most productive offense in the NFL into the game following a bye last week. The Titans advanced by beating New England 20-13 in the wild-card round. 

Tennessee’s hope of pulling off another upset rests upon keeping Jackson in check. Jackson ran for 1,206 yards and threw 36 touchdown passes in the regular season. Tennessee will counter with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. He throttled the Patriots for 182 yards on the ground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds



Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com